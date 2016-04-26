BRIEF-FNC Add Culture signs contract worth 14.53 bln won
* Says it signed a 14.53 billion won contract with SBS to produce weekends program <Sister is Alive>
(Refiles with correct link)
April 26 Dalian Zeus Entertainment Co Ltd
* Says JV signs agreement to invest 400 million yuan ($61.61 million) in entertainment firm
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Uerlfc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4928 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
