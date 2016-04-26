BRIEF- Oomitsu announces upgrade of stock listing
* Says it was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section on May 22
April 26 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group
* Says unit sells its 145.2 million shares in China Huishan Dairy for up to 351.8 million yuan ($54.18 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TaTpv5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4928 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
