BRIEF-FNC Add Culture signs contract worth 14.53 bln won
* Says it signed a 14.53 billion won contract with SBS to produce weekends program <Sister is Alive>
April 26 Beijing eGOVA Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan ($184.81 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital
* Says shares to resume trading on April 27
* Samsung "bullish" in finding firms that fit its strategy -exec