April 26 Beijing eGOVA Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan ($184.81 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital

* Says shares to resume trading on April 27

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/23YwsX0; bit.ly/1NOI7uQ

