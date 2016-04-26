April 26 Lander Sports Development Co Ltd

* Says it swings to net loss of 358.4 million yuan ($55.18 million) in 2015 versus net profit of 43.0 million yuan year ago

* Says Q1 net profit up 488.4 percent y/y at 16.6 million yuan

