BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Lander Sports Development Co Ltd
* Says it swings to net loss of 358.4 million yuan ($55.18 million) in 2015 versus net profit of 43.0 million yuan year ago
* Says Q1 net profit up 488.4 percent y/y at 16.6 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T1GvPE; bit.ly/233bEYH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4950 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
