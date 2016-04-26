April 26 Shenzhen Century Plaza Hotel Co Ltd

* Says it returns to net profit of 69.7 million yuan ($10.73 million) in 2015 versus net loss of 463.9 million yuan year ago

* Says Q1 returns to profit of 1.7 million yuan versus net loss of 5.8 million yuan year ago

* Says to submit application to Shenzhen stock exchange for listing resumption

