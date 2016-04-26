BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Hubei Fuxing Science And Technology Co Ltd
* Says General Manager Hu Shuoshang resigns due to change in job role
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MVDa8t
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO