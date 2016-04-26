April 26 Shanghai Oriental Pearl Media Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit up 26.1 percent y/y at 2.9 billion yuan ($446.47 million)

* Says Q1 net profit down 37.3 percent y/y at 344.5 million yuan

