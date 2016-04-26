BRIEF-G Medical Innovations Holdings signs China joint venture agreement
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
April 26 Jinyu Bio-technology Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 18.7 percent y/y at 479.7 million yuan ($73.85 million)
* Says Q1 net profit up 14.9 percent y/y at 191.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TaYrrB; bit.ly/1MVFXyH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4952 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
* Eden applies for U.S. patent for Edencrete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: