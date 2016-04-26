April 26 Jinyu Bio-technology Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit up 18.7 percent y/y at 479.7 million yuan ($73.85 million)

* Says Q1 net profit up 14.9 percent y/y at 191.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TaYrrB; bit.ly/1MVFXyH

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4952 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)