April 26 YLZ Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says its shares to resume trading from April 27

* Says it plans to raise up to 4.5 billion yuan ($692.82 million) in share private placement

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WnGA5F; bit.ly/21eipaI

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4952 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)