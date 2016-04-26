BRIEF-FNC Add Culture signs contract worth 14.53 bln won
* Says it signed a 14.53 billion won contract with SBS to produce weekends program <Sister is Alive>
April 26 YLZ Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says its shares to resume trading from April 27
* Says it plans to raise up to 4.5 billion yuan ($692.82 million) in share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WnGA5F; bit.ly/21eipaI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4952 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Samsung "bullish" in finding firms that fit its strategy -exec