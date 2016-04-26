BRIEF-FNC Add Culture signs contract worth 14.53 bln won
* Says it signed a 14.53 billion won contract with SBS to produce weekends program <Sister is Alive>
April 26 Bluefocus Communication Group Co Ltd
* Says it swings back to black in Q1 with net profit of 108.4 million yuan ($16.69 million)
* Samsung "bullish" in finding firms that fit its strategy -exec