BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Axis Bank Ltd down as much as 4.6 pct to its lowest since April 20; posts biggest intraday pct fall since Feb. 11
** India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets sees bad loans rising in the current financial year
** Lender also expects credit costs to be sharply higher, after Q4 profit fall
** While this increased transparency is desirable and positive, we believe the higher stress guidance is likely to negatively affect the stock, says HSBC
** Broker cuts rating to "hold" from "buy"; TP reduced to 484 rupees from 491 rupees (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.