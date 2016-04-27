** Axis Bank Ltd down as much as 4.6 pct to its lowest since April 20; posts biggest intraday pct fall since Feb. 11

** India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets sees bad loans rising in the current financial year

** Lender also expects credit costs to be sharply higher, after Q4 profit fall

** While this increased transparency is desirable and positive, we believe the higher stress guidance is likely to negatively affect the stock, says HSBC

** Broker cuts rating to "hold" from "buy"; TP reduced to 484 rupees from 491 rupees