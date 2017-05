** India's NHPC Ltd falls as much as 6.93 pct to its lowest in more than a month

** India to sell $420 mln stake in hydropower company, NewsRise reported on Tuesday

** India set a target of 565 billion rupees ($8.49 billion) via stake sale in state-owned enterprises in FY17

** India did not achieve its divestment target in last FY ($1 = 66.5600 Indian rupees) (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)