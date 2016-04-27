BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Bharti Infratel gains as much as 3.7 pct
** Telecom tower infrastructure provider on Tuesday approved proposal to buyback equity shares worth 20 bln rupees ($300.4 mln)
** Buyback at a price of 450 rupees/share
** Bharti Infratel posts 19 pct jump in March-quarter net profit at 6.62 bln rupees
** Co declares dividend of 3 rupees/share
** Kotak Institutional Equities calls dividend and buyback announcements a "good move" and says it would review its estimates and PT after earnings call ($1 = 66.5800 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.