BRIEF-Connexion Media secures territory expansion to its contract with General Motors
* General Motors expands commercial link to canada and mexico-
April 27 Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 73.1 percent y/y at 119.5 million yuan ($18.41 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T3WBYU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4912 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* General Motors expands commercial link to canada and mexico-
* in March quarter, mitula group delivered $8.2m in revenue, a 30.2% growth over previous corresponding period;