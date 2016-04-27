BRIEF-Westpac Banking Corp comments on impact of new major bank tax on co
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget
April 27 Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit down 9.6 percent y/y at 104.0 million yuan ($16.02 million)
* Says Q1 contract sales up 233.5 percent y/y at 1.2 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/26tjH5q; bit.ly/1VBAoIy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4917 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SEOUL, May 22 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.