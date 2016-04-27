BRIEF-Westpac Banking Corp comments on impact of new major bank tax on co
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget
April 27 Metro Land Corp Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 358.9 percent y/y at 115.4 million yuan ($17.77 million)
* Says Q1 returns to net profit of 36.0 million yuan versus net loss of 66.3 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NSom5m; bit.ly/1ryWHCm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4927 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget
SEOUL, May 22 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.