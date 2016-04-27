BRIEF-Mitula Group confirms 2017 guidance
* in March quarter, mitula group delivered $8.2m in revenue, a 30.2% growth over previous corresponding period;
April 27 Ourpalm Co Ltd
* Says unit to set up buyout fund of size up to 5 billion yuan ($770.02 million) with partner
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rz2ms9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4933 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* in March quarter, mitula group delivered $8.2m in revenue, a 30.2% growth over previous corresponding period;
* Is in discussions regarding potential sale of its 50% stake in golden village cinema exhibition business in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: