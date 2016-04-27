BRIEF-Mitula Group confirms 2017 guidance
* in March quarter, mitula group delivered $8.2m in revenue, a 30.2% growth over previous corresponding period;
April 27 Southern Publishing And Media Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 4.9 percent y/y at 110.9 million yuan ($17.09 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/235Jzji
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4905 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* in March quarter, mitula group delivered $8.2m in revenue, a 30.2% growth over previous corresponding period;
* Is in discussions regarding potential sale of its 50% stake in golden village cinema exhibition business in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: