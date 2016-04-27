April 27 Anhui Kouzi Distillery Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit up 43.4 percent y/y at 605.4 million yuan ($93.25 million)

* Says Q1 net profit up 54.45 percent y/y at 270.72 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TwlRKy; bit.ly/1T4rYm9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4920 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)