BRIEF-Next Bio Holdings changes CEO to Jung In Chul
* Says it changed CEO of the co to Jung In Chul from Cho Seung Yeon, due to Cho Seung Yeon's resignation
April 28 Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd , a semiconductor test and packaging company, said on Thursday:
* The company's board will authorize company chairman and/or another designated person in executing a termination agreement with Tsinghua Unigroup and to fully handle all matters relating to terminating the private placement in accordance with law.
* SPIL said earlier this week it has frozen plans to sell a nearly $2 billion stake to Chinese state-backed conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup until the incoming Taipei government clarifies its policy on investment from the mainland. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Faith Hung)
* COOPERATION WITH SECUOYA GROUP INCLUDES PRODUCTION AND GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF TALENT CONTEST AIM2FAME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)