** Shares of India's Bharti Airtel Ltd up as much as 3.23 pct

** India's largest telecoms network operator reports Jan-March earnings that beat estimates and announces share buyback

** Bharti's headline numbers came in ahead-of-expectations, driven by strong growth in the India wireless segment, especially voice volumes - Kotak Securities

** Adds strong margin expansion across almost all business segments drove a material EBITDA beat

** Brokerage re-iterates its "buy" rating on the stock, with price target of 385 rupees

