BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
** Shares of India's Bharti Airtel Ltd up as much as 3.23 pct
** India's largest telecoms network operator reports Jan-March earnings that beat estimates and announces share buyback
** Bharti's headline numbers came in ahead-of-expectations, driven by strong growth in the India wireless segment, especially voice volumes - Kotak Securities
** Adds strong margin expansion across almost all business segments drove a material EBITDA beat
** Brokerage re-iterates its "buy" rating on the stock, with price target of 385 rupees
($1 = 66.4825 Indian rupees) (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
May 17 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------