BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
** Shares of India's Yes Bank rise as much as 2.79 pct to 941 rupees
** Bank on Wednesday reported Jan-March net profit surged to 7.02 bln rupees from 5.51 bln rupees year earlier
** Consensus forecast was for net profit of 6.75 bln rupees
** Goldman Sachs, Deutsche, Nomura, Jefferies raise target price
** Operating profitability was impressive, up more than 30 pct y/y, gaining impetus from healthy NII spurt of more than 27 pct - Edelweiss
** Adds bank's performance over past couple of quarters should silence sceptics casting doubts on its asset quality
** Maintains "buy" rating with top pick; PT retained at 1,176 rupees (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
May 17 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------