** Shares of India's Yes Bank rise as much as 2.79 pct to 941 rupees

** Bank on Wednesday reported Jan-March net profit surged to 7.02 bln rupees from 5.51 bln rupees year earlier

** Consensus forecast was for net profit of 6.75 bln rupees

** Goldman Sachs, Deutsche, Nomura, Jefferies raise target price

** Operating profitability was impressive, up more than 30 pct y/y, gaining impetus from healthy NII spurt of more than 27 pct - Edelweiss

** Adds bank's performance over past couple of quarters should silence sceptics casting doubts on its asset quality

** Maintains "buy" rating with top pick; PT retained at 1,176 rupees (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)