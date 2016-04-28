BRIEF- Ibiden sells treasury stock to Denso
* Says it completes distribution of 6.8 million shares of its treasury common stock at 1,758 yen per share through private placement to Denso Corp
April 28 Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit down 28.9 percent y/y at 605.3 million yuan ($93.26 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T65npo
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.4904 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 17 British pubs, bars and restaurants operator Mitchells & Butlers Plc reported a 9.6 percent drop in first-half pretax profits on Wednesday, saying that consumer confidence "has remained fragile" throughout this year and last.