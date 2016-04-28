April 28 Dalian Rubber & Plastics Machinery Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net loss widens to 243.1 million yuan ($37.48 million) from 191.2 million yuan year ago

* Says Q1 net profit up 490.4 percent y/y at 162.2 million yuan

* Says to implement delisting risk warning from April 29 after it reported net losses for two years in a row

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Su5Buu; bit.ly/1SLKhzN; bit.ly/1SRqeCZ; bit.ly/1QBZ1g4

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4855 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)