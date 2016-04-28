BRIEF- Ibiden sells treasury stock to Denso
* Says it completes distribution of 6.8 million shares of its treasury common stock at 1,758 yen per share through private placement to Denso Corp
April 28 Dalian Rubber & Plastics Machinery Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net loss widens to 243.1 million yuan ($37.48 million) from 191.2 million yuan year ago
* Says Q1 net profit up 490.4 percent y/y at 162.2 million yuan
* Says to implement delisting risk warning from April 29 after it reported net losses for two years in a row
May 17 British pubs, bars and restaurants operator Mitchells & Butlers Plc reported a 9.6 percent drop in first-half pretax profits on Wednesday, saying that consumer confidence "has remained fragile" throughout this year and last.