** Engineering firm Cobham -6.8%, the top Stoxx 600
industrial goods & services loser & on track for worst
3-day drop ever as two more brokerages cut TPs on stocks
** British aerospace and defence firm already smarting from
2016 profit warning issued on Tues & 500 mln stg emergency
rights issue launched then
** 10 of 16 analysts have revised FY PBT forecast on COB in
past 30 days by an avg of 17.2%, Reuters data shows
** Deutsche Bank cuts TP on stock to 185p from 235p & Kepler
Cheuvreux to 185p from 310p (COB's last close: 176.2p)
** Five other brokerages have cut their TP on Wednesday
(Stock -c.38 pct YTD vs +1% Stoxx peer index)
** Despite YTD fall, DB says it sees no buying opportunity
as residual risk remain to FY forecasts partly due to execution
challenges related to KC46 tanker equipment certification
** COB also 2nd top FTSE midcap loser, with more
than 1/4th 30-day avg vol traded through in little more than 1
hr