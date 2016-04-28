BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Hangzhou Liaison Interactive
* Says it plans to buy 11.1 million shares in Dehaier Medical Systems at $1.8 per share
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rk0tiD
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.