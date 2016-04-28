PRESS DIGEST - Bulgaria - May 17
SOFIA, May 17 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 28 China South Publishing & Media Group Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 11.5 percent y/y at 329.3 million yuan ($50.83 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XWNfm9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4784 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SOFIA, May 17 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it appoints YAESU AUDIT & Co as new corporate auditor, effective June 27