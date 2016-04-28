BRIEF-C&C CEO eyes M&A opportunities due to UK consumer downturn
* says most UK retailers 'quite nervous in terms of outlook for the next two years in terms of consumer spend' due to inflation and 'post-brexit hangover'
April 28 Wanda Cinema Line Corp
* Says Q1 net profit up 37.1 percent y/y at 463.4 million yuan ($71.54 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SRXief
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4774 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* says most UK retailers 'quite nervous in terms of outlook for the next two years in terms of consumer spend' due to inflation and 'post-brexit hangover'
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 640,000 VERSUS LOSS EUR 275,000 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)