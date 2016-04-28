April 28 Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net profit up 47.9 percent y/y at 996.8 million yuan ($153.92 million)

* Says it aims to raise up to 12.7 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay bank loans

* Says share trade to resume on April 29

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SSeFLS; bit.ly/1UiZGJY; bit.ly/1rBHy3j

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4760 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)