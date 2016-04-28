April 28 Zhejiang Guangsha Co Ltd

* Says it swings to net loss of 656.1 million yuan ($101.31 million) in 2015 versus net profit of 212.0 million yuan year ago

* Says Q1 net loss narrows to 7.3 million yuan from 74.6 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qXkhaU; bit.ly/1SuOaKm

