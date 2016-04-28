April 28 Orient Group Inc

* Says 2015 net profit down 38.4 percent y/y at 642.4 million yuan ($99.18 million)

* Says it plans to issue up to 3.0 billion yuan commercial paper

* Says it plans hotel alteration project in Beijing with investment of 2.0 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NWnexE; bit.ly/1SC17Pl; bit.ly/245qR1g

