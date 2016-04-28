BRIEF-Nordic Leisure ab Q1 EBITDA rises to EUR 863,000
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 640,000 VERSUS LOSS EUR 275,000 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 28 Orient Group Inc
* Says 2015 net profit down 38.4 percent y/y at 642.4 million yuan ($99.18 million)
* Says it plans to issue up to 3.0 billion yuan commercial paper
* Says it plans hotel alteration project in Beijing with investment of 2.0 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NWnexE; bit.ly/1SC17Pl; bit.ly/245qR1g
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4768 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 17 British pubs, bars and restaurants operator Mitchells & Butlers Plc reported a 9.6 percent drop in first-half pretax profits on Tuesday, saying that consumer confidence "has remained fragile" throughout this year and last.