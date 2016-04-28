BRIEF-Nordic Leisure ab Q1 EBITDA rises to EUR 863,000
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 640,000 VERSUS LOSS EUR 275,000 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 28 Cloud Live Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy power engineering firm for about 1.8 billion yuan ($277.97 million) via share issue
* Says it aims to raise up to 1.4 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund power projects, replenish working capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SMszw0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4756 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 17 British pubs, bars and restaurants operator Mitchells & Butlers Plc reported a 9.6 percent drop in first-half pretax profits on Tuesday, saying that consumer confidence "has remained fragile" throughout this year and last.