BRIEF-FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma
April 28 Beijing Tongrentang Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 9.7 percent y/y at 262.9 million yuan ($40.59 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1N2Rz2M
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4777 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma
* Says receives FDA priority review for investigational anti-cancer compound copanlisib Further company coverage: