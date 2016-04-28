April 28 China Grand Automotive Services Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit up 24.0 percent y/y at 2.0 billion yuan ($308.78 million)

* Says Q1 net profit up 63.4 percent y/y at 736.0 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pK9EYc; bit.ly/1TgcCeX

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4771 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)