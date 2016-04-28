BRIEF-FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma
April 28 China Grand Automotive Services Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 24.0 percent y/y at 2.0 billion yuan ($308.78 million)
* Says Q1 net profit up 63.4 percent y/y at 736.0 million yuan
