** Idea Cellular down as much as 4.1 pct

** India's 3rd largest telecom company posts a near 39 pct fall in March-quarter profit

** Voice traffic growth of 9 pct y-o-y and data traffic growth of 51 pct y-o-y, both missed estimates, according to CLSA

** Idea, along with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone's India unit have been heavily spending on ramping up 4G networks in anticipation of Reliance Industries 4G telecom service launch later this year

** CLSA estimates Idea will still have to spend $2 bln for 3G/4G coverage, which will further add to interest costs and debt, and increase net debt to EBITDA ratio to 3.4x in FY17 (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)