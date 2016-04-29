BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Idea Cellular down as much as 4.1 pct
** India's 3rd largest telecom company posts a near 39 pct fall in March-quarter profit
** Voice traffic growth of 9 pct y-o-y and data traffic growth of 51 pct y-o-y, both missed estimates, according to CLSA
** Idea, along with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone's India unit have been heavily spending on ramping up 4G networks in anticipation of Reliance Industries 4G telecom service launch later this year
** CLSA estimates Idea will still have to spend $2 bln for 3G/4G coverage, which will further add to interest costs and debt, and increase net debt to EBITDA ratio to 3.4x in FY17 (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade