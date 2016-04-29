** Cement makers ACC Ltd rises as much as 1.5 pct to a one-week high; Ambuja Cements gains as much as 2.4 pct

** ACC said cement sales volume rose 9 pct during March quarter, due to a pick-up in infrastructure activities

** Company's revenue was in line with expectations, but EBITDA was ahead of expectations on lower-than-expected other expenses - Elara Capital

** Ambuja posted a 9.5 pct rise in cement sales volume for the quarter, while energy cost was lower by 19 pct, due to low fuel prices and increased usage of per coke and alternate fuel

** Strong outlook on northern and eastern regions, attractive quality of operations continue to drive our positive view on Ambuja's stock - broker Prabhudas Lilladher

** Brokerage maintains "accumulate" rating with TP of 240 rupees (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)