April 29 Anhui Yingjia Distillery Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit up 9.0 percent y/y at 530.4 million yuan ($81.97 million)

* Says Q1 net profit up 23.6 percent y/y at 255.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/26zmQRh; bit.ly/1TzCpkU

