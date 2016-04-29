China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
April 29 Shanghai DZH Ltd
* Says it swings to net loss of 456.0 million yuan ($70.43 million) in 2015 vs net profit of 106.9 million yuan
* Says it swings to net loss of 168.0 million yuna in Q1 vs net profit of 34.2 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NELtFQ; bit.ly/1SCFYUW
($1 = 6.4745 Chinese yuan renminbi)
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell 10 percent of its investment banking arm CI Capital to a local investor, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.