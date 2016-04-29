BRIEF-Danah Al Safat Foodstuff posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
April 29 Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 2.4 percent y/y at 542.8 million yuan ($83.72 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T9jLxc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4836 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago