BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
April 29 Hainan Haiyao Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QEAiru
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: