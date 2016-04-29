BRIEF-Danah Al Safat Foodstuff posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
April 29 Cloud Live Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says 2015 returns to net profit of 65.6 million yuan ($10.12 million) versus net loss of 683.7 million yuan year ago
* Says Q1 net loss narrows to 8.4 million yuan from 52.4 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/24oQeb5; bit.ly/1QEP1Tc
($1 = 6.4830 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago