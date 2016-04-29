BRIEF-Danah Al Safat Foodstuff posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
April 29 Xiamen Overseas Chinese Electronic Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy tech firm for 1.8 billion yuan ($277.84 million) via cash, share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/26AMDIS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4785 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago