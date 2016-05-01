BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finserv March-qtr consol profit up 3 pct
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 5.18 billion rupees; consol total revenue 63.12 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2rq0nG4 Further company coverage:
May 1 - Source link: (bit.ly/1YZc80K)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
($1 = 66.4148 Indian rupees) (Mumbai Newsroom)
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 5.18 billion rupees; consol total revenue 63.12 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2rq0nG4 Further company coverage:
May 17 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE486A14AY6 CESC 90D 18-May-17 99.9825 6.3886 1 25 99.9825