TABLE-India Commercial Papers deals on F-TRAC-May 17

May 17 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE486A14AY6 CESC 90D 18-May-17 99.9825 6.3886 1 25 99.9825