** ICICI Bank falls as much as 4.94 pct to its lowest since April 12, heads for fourth consecutive daily loss

** Company reported its Jan-March earnings slumped, missed analysts estimates of a much bigger profit

** Macquarie cuts earnings estimates for FY17-18 by 15-16 pct on slower growth and lower margins

** Bank has loans to five sectors below investment grade: power, iron/steel, mining, cement, and rigs - Macquarie

** Brokerage maintains stock's "neutral" rating