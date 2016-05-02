** India's InterGlobe Aviation falls as much as
6.5 pct on flat March qtr earnings
** India's largest airline reported late on Friday that
Jan-March earnings were up only 0.3 pct from previous year
** Shares had surged 7.48 pct in the six sessions to Friday
** Kotak Institutional Securities says IndiGo delivered
in-line revenues and operating profit, but net profit was ahead
of estimates on account of lower rentals and tax rate
** But Kotak says sharp increase in rentals and depreciation
weighed on earnings
** Kotak has "buy" rating on InterGlobe, raises price target
to 1,200 rupees from 1,065
** Stock's median price target is 1,144 rupees - Thomson
Reuters data
