** India's InterGlobe Aviation falls as much as 6.5 pct on flat March qtr earnings

** India's largest airline reported late on Friday that Jan-March earnings were up only 0.3 pct from previous year

** Shares had surged 7.48 pct in the six sessions to Friday

** Kotak Institutional Securities says IndiGo delivered in-line revenues and operating profit, but net profit was ahead of estimates on account of lower rentals and tax rate

** But Kotak says sharp increase in rentals and depreciation weighed on earnings

** Kotak has "buy" rating on InterGlobe, raises price target to 1,200 rupees from 1,065

** Stock's median price target is 1,144 rupees - Thomson Reuters data (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)