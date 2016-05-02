(Adds company forecast) May 2 (Reuters)- Datasection Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 439 mln 376 mln 520 mln - 720 mln (+16.8 pct) (+18.7 pct) (+18.2 - +63.7 pct) Operating 28 mln 85 mln 20 mln - 150 mln (-66.7 pct) (+49.8 pct) (-29.9 - +425.6 pct) Recurring 36 mln 85 mln 20 mln - 150 mln (-57.5 pct) (+42.5 pct) (-45.2 - +310.7 pct) Net Net 26 mln 63 mln 10 mln - 81 mln (-58.5 pct) (+39.6 pct) (-58.8 - +209.3 pct) EPS 2.57 yen 7.24 yen 1.05 yen - 7.85 yen EPS Diluted 2.26 yen 6.02 yen Ann Div NIL NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL NOTE - Datasection Inc.. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3905.T