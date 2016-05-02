BRIEF-Interworld Digital says CEO Rachit Garg tendered resignation
* Says Rachit Garg, chief executive officer of company, has tendered his resignation Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qMZriR) Further company coverage:
(Adds company forecast) May 2 (Reuters)- Datasection Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 439 mln 376 mln 520 mln - 720 mln (+16.8 pct) (+18.7 pct) (+18.2 - +63.7 pct) Operating 28 mln 85 mln 20 mln - 150 mln (-66.7 pct) (+49.8 pct) (-29.9 - +425.6 pct) Recurring 36 mln 85 mln 20 mln - 150 mln (-57.5 pct) (+42.5 pct) (-45.2 - +310.7 pct) Net Net 26 mln 63 mln 10 mln - 81 mln (-58.5 pct) (+39.6 pct) (-58.8 - +209.3 pct) EPS 2.57 yen 7.24 yen 1.05 yen - 7.85 yen EPS Diluted 2.26 yen 6.02 yen Ann Div NIL NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL NOTE - Datasection Inc.. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3905.T
KIEV, May 16 Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russia's largest internet group Yandex and other popular online firms on Tuesday, saying it wanted to guard against cyber attacks, and the Kremlin threatened retaliation.