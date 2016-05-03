BRIEF-Italeaf SpA Qtrly NAV per share equal to Euro 2.12
* Qtrly nav per share equal to eur 2.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 DBS Group Holdings Ltd
* Dbs group ceo says china trade loans might come down a bit in q2 and then level off
* Dbs group ceo says is not seeing any imminent signs of weakness in oil and gas portfolio
* Ceo says at current levels of interest rates and forex, bank will continue to get uplift in net interest margins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan)
* Qtrly nav per share equal to eur 2.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingClub Corp files to say it may, from time to time, offer and sell member payment dependent notes issued by the co - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qNGls9) Further company coverage: