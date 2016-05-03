May 3 DBS Group Holdings Ltd

* Dbs group ceo says china trade loans might come down a bit in q2 and then level off

* Dbs group ceo says is not seeing any imminent signs of weakness in oil and gas portfolio

* Ceo says at current levels of interest rates and forex, bank will continue to get uplift in net interest margins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan)