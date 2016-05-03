BUZZ-India's Suzlon Energy surges to 16-mth high on strong quarterly results
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
** S&P BSE Auto index up as much as 0.7 pct, outperforming the benchmark BSE index, after a strong sales in April
** Among car manufacturers, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rises as much as 1.03 pct after its April vehicle sales went up by 13.3 pct, while Tata Motors Ltd gains as much as 3.07 pct after its April sales went up 10 pct y/y
** Among two-wheelers, Hero MotoCorp rises as much as 1.4 pct after its April sales went up by about 15 pct while TVS Motor Co Ltd rises 1.1 pct after April sales went by up 16 pct
** April 2016 volumes for Hero and TVS were ahead of Ambit Capital's expectations
** Ambit Capital expects Maruti's volume growth to remain strong in FY17 at 12 pct on the back of full-year sales of Baleno, S-Cross and new launches; retains "buy" rating on Maruti (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
