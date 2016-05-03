** Shares of Future Retail Ltd, which operates Big Bazaar and Home Town retail chains, rise as much as 4.1 pct to its highest since Dec 29, 2015

** U.S. footwear major Skechers Inc to increase stake in Future Group, Business Line reports from an interview with Skechers India CEO (bit.ly/24kVf7L)

** Skechers will increase its stake in its JV with Future Group to 51 pct from 49 pct - report

** Future Retail could not be immediately reached for a comment (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)