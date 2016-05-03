BRIEF-Italeaf SpA Qtrly NAV per share equal to Euro 2.12
* Qtrly nav per share equal to eur 2.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest up to 400 million yuan ($61.79 million) to set up life insurance firm with partners
LendingClub Corp files to say it may, from time to time, offer and sell member payment dependent notes issued by the co